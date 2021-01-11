Weis Markets Recalls Ice Cream Products For Metal Pieces

(RTTNews) - Mid Atlantic food retailer Weis Markets, Inc. has recalled certain ice cream products citing the possible contamination with extraneous material, specifically metal filling equipment parts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves 10,869 containers of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream and 502 bulk containers of Klein's Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream.

The Weis Quality Cookies and Cream ice cream is packaged in a scround 48- ounce container with a UPC of 041497-01253 and with a sell by date of 10/28/21. They were produced on 10/28/2020 and released for sale on 10/29/2020. The items were sold in all 197 Weis Markets' stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and West Virginia.

The recalled Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream has now been removed from sale.

Further, the affected Klein's Vanilla bulk ice cream is packaged in 3-gallon containers with a code stamp of 0302 and are not for retail sale. The product was sold to one retail establishment in New York and has been removed from sale.

The recall was initiated after receiving one report of a customer who discovered an intact piece of metal equipment in the Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream.

According to the agency, there is concern of an additional piece of equipment present in the ice cream product possibly presenting a choking hazard

Customers are asked to return the recalled products for a full refund.

Additional ice cream products packaged on 10/28/2020 included Klein's Cookies and Cream Dairy Bulk - 665 containers, and Nelson's Graham Slam Bulk - 286 containers. These items are packaged in 3-gallon bulk containers with a code stamp of 0302 and are not for retail sale. Those were stored in a warehouse and have not been distributed.

