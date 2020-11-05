Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Dividends
Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WMK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that WMK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.35, the dividend yield is 2.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMK was $46.35, representing a -21.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.39 and a 42.88% increase over the 52 week low of $32.44.

WMK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Kroger Company (KR) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI). WMK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.39.

Interested in gaining exposure to WMK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WMK as a top-10 holding:

  • VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSB with an increase of 8.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WMK at 1.57%.

