Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WMK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.23% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $60.64, the dividend yield is 2.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMK was $60.64, representing a -1.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.51 and a 35.24% increase over the 52 week low of $44.84.

WMK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Mills, Inc. (GIS) and Kroger Company (KR). WMK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.93.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wmk Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WMK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WMK as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USVM with an increase of 6.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WMK at 0.45%.

