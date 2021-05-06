Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WMK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that WMK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.64, the dividend yield is 2.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMK was $52.64, representing a -11.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.70 and a 18.69% increase over the 52 week low of $44.35.

WMK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Mills, Inc. (GIS) and Kroger Company (KR). WMK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.33.

