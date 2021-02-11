Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WMK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that WMK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMK was $55.47, representing a -6.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.39 and a 70.99% increase over the 52 week low of $32.44.

WMK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Kroger Company (KR) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI). WMK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.39.

