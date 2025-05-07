Weis Markets Inc. Announces Fall In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $20.47 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $23.16 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $1.196 billion from $1.178 billion last year.

Weis Markets Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.47 Mln. vs. $23.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue: $1.196 Bln vs. $1.178 Bln last year.

