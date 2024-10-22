News & Insights

Weis Markets Announces Key Leadership Changes

October 22, 2024 — 04:58 pm EDT

Weis Markets ( (WMK) ) has provided an announcement.

Kurt A. Schertle has stepped down as Chief Operating Officer of Weis Markets, with Jonathan H. Weis, the company’s Chairman, President, and CEO, taking over as interim COO. Meanwhile, John F. O’Hara takes on the role of interim Secretary. These leadership changes, effective October 16, 2024, mark a significant shift in the company’s management, with no new contracts or arrangements made in light of these transitions.

