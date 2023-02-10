Weir Jaspar Increases Position in TaskUs, Inc. (TASK)

Fintel reports that Weir Jaspar has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.97MM shares of TaskUs, Inc. Class A (TASK). This represents 30.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 11.61MM shares and 29.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.13% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.04% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for TaskUs, Inc. is $23.97. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.04% from its latest reported closing price of $18.72.

The projected annual revenue for TaskUs, Inc. is $1,033MM, an increase of 9.31%. The projected annual EPS is $1.44, an increase of 222.34%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in TaskUs, Inc.. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TASK is 0.22%, a decrease of 20.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.48% to 33,136K shares. The put/call ratio of TASK is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,896K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,540K shares, representing an increase of 9.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 15.49% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,853K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,041K shares, representing an increase of 21.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 31.20% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 2,365K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 1,520K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,477K shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 13.39% over the last quarter.

WAAEX - Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,486K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TaskUs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of March 31, 2021, TaskUs had approximately 27,500 employees across eighteen locations in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia.

