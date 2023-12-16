Weir Group (WEIGF) Price Target Increased by 17.08% to 28.63

The average one-year price target for Weir Group (OTC:WEIGF) has been revised to 28.63 / share. This is an increase of 17.08% from the prior estimate of 24.45 dated December 22, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.28 to a high of 33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.40% from the latest reported closing price of 23.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weir Group. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEIGF is 0.25%, an increase of 9.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.97% to 47,589K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 5,617K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,621K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEIGF by 5.02% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 3,929K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,838K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEIGF by 7.94% over the last quarter.

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 3,650K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 661K shares, representing an increase of 81.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEIGF by 468.19% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,465K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,423K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEIGF by 2.13% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,167K shares. No change in the last quarter.

