Weir Group Sees Voting Rights Change by Black Creek

November 20, 2024 — 05:17 am EST

Weir Group plc (The) (GB:WEIR) has released an update.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. has reduced its voting rights in Weir Group PLC to 2.76%, down from 3.99%, as announced following a recent threshold crossing. This change reflects a reallocation of shares held by various funds and clients advised by the investment firm. The adjustment highlights market dynamics and potential strategic shifts in investment portfolios.

