Weir Group Sees Voting Rights Change by Black Creek

Weir Group plc (The) (GB:WEIR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. has reduced its voting rights in Weir Group PLC to 2.76%, down from 3.99%, as announced following a recent threshold crossing. This change reflects a reallocation of shares held by various funds and clients advised by the investment firm. The adjustment highlights market dynamics and potential strategic shifts in investment portfolios.

For further insights into GB:WEIR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.