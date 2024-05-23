Weir Group CEO Transfers Shares, Holdings Unchanged

Weir Group plc (The) (GB:WEIR) has released an update.

Jon Stanton, CEO of The Weir Group PLC, has transferred 19,808 ordinary shares without any consideration into his nominee account with Stocktrade, maintaining his aggregate shareholding in the company. This transaction was conducted on the London Stock Exchange Main Market and is in compliance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further insights into GB:WEIR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.