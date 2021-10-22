Weinstein's Saba Capital sold holdings in SPAC as shares surged on Trump deal

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein said that he sold his firm Saba Capital Management's holdings in Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.Oearly Thursday as news emerged that it was merging with former President Donald Trump's new media venture.

"I knew that for Saba the right thing was to sell our entire stake of unrestricted shares, which we have now done," Weinstein said in a statement. "Many investors are grappling with hard questions about how to incorporate their values into their work. For us, this was not a close call," the statement continued.

By definition, investors are not permitted to know the merger target when they invest in a blank-check company and so the association with Trump came as a complete surprise, several investors said.

Many on Wall Street distanced themselves from Trump following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp, a Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle, said this week they would merge to create a new social media app called TRUTH Social. Trump's company said it plans a beta launch next month and a full roll-out in the first quarter of 2022.

Weinstein declined to say how much capital he had committed initially and how much of a profit he may have made on Thursday when the shares surged. He also declined to say how his own investors may have reacted.

Weinstein's fund manages roughly $3.5 billion and he rose to prominence by betting against the JP Morgan Chase trader known as the "London Whale". He has donated to Democratic candidates in the past, supporting President Joe Biden's candidacy last year.

His wife, Tali Farhadian Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor, ran for Manhattan district attorney this year but lost in the Democratic primary to Alvin Bragg. The office is investigating Trump.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Nick Macfie)

