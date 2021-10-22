Weinstein's Saba Capital sold holdings in SPAC as shares surged on Trump deal

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein said that he sold his firm Saba Capital's holdings in Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.O in the first hours of trading on Thursday as news emerged that it was merging with former President Donald Trump's new media venture.

"I knew that for Saba the right thing was to sell our entire stake of unrestricted shares, which we have now done," Weinstein said in a statement. "Many investors are grappling with hard questions about how to incorporate their values into their work. For us, this was not a close call," the statement continued.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss )

