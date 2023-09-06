News & Insights

Weinstein group revises Sculptor bid after board's concerns - Bloomberg News

September 06, 2023 — 08:09 pm EDT

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street investor Boaz Weinstein and his group of bidders have revised their offer to buy hedge fund firm Sculptor Capital Management SCU.N, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

While Weinstein's bid remains at $12.76 a share, it has beefed up its equity commitments, eliminated risks associated with debt financing, and increased the damages it would pay if it fails to complete the transaction, the report added.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

