Weingarten Realty Q1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Weingarten Realty (WRI) Monday reported first-quarter profit of $28.0 million or $0.22 per share, down from $53.2 million or $0.41 per share last year.

Funds from operations rose to $61.7 million or $0.48 per share, up from $56.9 million or $0.44 per share last year.

Total revenues were $121.4 million, up from $111.4 million in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.08 per share and revenues of $104.43 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

