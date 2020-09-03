Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2020

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -54.43% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.29, the dividend yield is 3.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRI was $18.29, representing a -43.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.17 and a 49.8% increase over the 52 week low of $12.21.

WRI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). WRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.9. Zacks Investment Research reports WRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -21.9%, compared to an industry average of -17.1%.

