Dividends
WRI

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WRI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.15, the dividend yield is 11.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRI was $18.15, representing a -43.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.17 and a 48.65% increase over the 52 week low of $12.21.

WRI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). WRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.9. Zacks Investment Research reports WRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22%, compared to an industry average of -20.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WRI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WRI as a top-10 holding:

  • Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VRAI with an increase of 12.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WRI at 1.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WRI

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: CrowdStrike CEO On Security Software Leadership, 'Work From Anywhere' Trend

    CrowdStrike is a leader in the security software industry group, boasting superior fundamentals and technical action.

    1 day ago

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular