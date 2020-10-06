Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2020

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WRI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.15, the dividend yield is 11.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRI was $18.15, representing a -43.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.17 and a 48.65% increase over the 52 week low of $12.21.

WRI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). WRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.9. Zacks Investment Research reports WRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22%, compared to an industry average of -20.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WRI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WRI as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VRAI with an increase of 12.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WRI at 1.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.