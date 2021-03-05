Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 08, 2021

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -16.67% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRI was $26.03, representing a -4.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.37 and a 113.19% increase over the 52 week low of $12.21.

WRI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). WRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.88. Zacks Investment Research reports WRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.12%, compared to an industry average of -2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

