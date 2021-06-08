Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -23.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.8, the dividend yield is 2.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRI was $33.8, representing a -1.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.24 and a 121.78% increase over the 52 week low of $15.24.

WRI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). WRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.69. Zacks Investment Research reports WRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.61%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WRI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WRI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB)

ProShares Trust (MRGR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MRGR with an increase of 3.73% over the last 100 days. MARB has the highest percent weighting of WRI at 4.81%.

