Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2020

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.66, the dividend yield is 6.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRI was $22.66, representing a -27.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.40 and a 85.59% increase over the 52 week low of $12.21.

WRI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). WRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.28. Zacks Investment Research reports WRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.1%, compared to an industry average of -21.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WRI Dividend History page.

