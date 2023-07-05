WEIMOB INC USD.0001 (HKHKSG:2013) Price Target Increased by 8.23% to 6.45

The average one-year price target for WEIMOB INC USD.0001 (HKHKSG:2013) has been revised to 6.45 / share. This is an increase of 8.23% from the prior estimate of 5.96 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.64 to a high of 15.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.30% from the latest reported closing price of 3.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in WEIMOB INC USD.0001. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2013 is 0.36%, a decrease of 21.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 41.07% to 107,317K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,681K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,026K shares, representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2013 by 29.10% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,574K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,452K shares, representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2013 by 30.27% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 18,171K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,247K shares, representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2013 by 5.53% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 7,878K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,315K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2013 by 31.46% over the last quarter.

MSAQX - Asia Opportunity Portfolio Class I holds 4,380K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,871K shares, representing an increase of 11.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2013 by 29.20% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.