WEIli Holdings Unanimously Passes AGM Resolutions

WEIli Holdings Limited (HK:2372) has released an update.

WEIli Holdings Limited has announced that all proposed resolutions discussed in their recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) were unanimously passed by shareholder votes. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors, the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the company’s auditor, and the authorization for the board of directors to issue, allot, and repurchase company shares. The strong shareholder support reflects confidence in the company’s governance and strategic initiatives.

