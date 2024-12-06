Weihai City Bank Announces Leadership Appointments

Weihai City Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:9677) has released an update.

Weihai City Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. has announced the approval of key leadership roles, with Mr. Meng Dongxiao and Mr. Zhang Wenbin assuming positions as Chairman and President, respectively. Additionally, Mr. Chen Xiaojun, Mr. Jiao Weifeng, and Mr. Peng Feng have been appointed as non-executive and independent non-executive directors. These appointments, effective December 6, 2024, are expected to steer the bank’s strategic direction.

