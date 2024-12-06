Weihai Bank Announces Board Structure and Leadership

Weihai City Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:9677) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Weihai City Commercial Bank Co., Ltd., a Chinese joint stock company, has detailed its board of directors and their roles, highlighting the leadership of Chairman Meng Dongxiao. This announcement also outlines the various committees and their respective members, providing insights into the bank’s governance structure.
For further insights into HK:9677 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.