Weihai Bank Announces Board Structure and Leadership

December 06, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

Weihai City Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:9677) has released an update.

Weihai City Commercial Bank Co., Ltd., a Chinese joint stock company, has detailed its board of directors and their roles, highlighting the leadership of Chairman Meng Dongxiao. This announcement also outlines the various committees and their respective members, providing insights into the bank’s governance structure.

