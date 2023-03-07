WeightWatchers' shares jump after deal for digital health platform

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - Shares of weight-loss program operator WW International Inc WW.O soared about 50% on Tuesday after the company, known as WeightWatchers, said it was acquiring a digital health platform to move into the obesity drug prescription business.

WeightWatchers said it expects its $132 million cash and stock acquisition of Sequence will complement its nutrition and behavior-change program for weight loss at a time when obesity drugs are seen as one of the biggest markets for drugmakers.

Analysts have forecast the global obesity market will be worth about $50 billion in sales by 2030.

The deal marks a "cultural shift" in the obesity space, brokerage BMO Capital said.

"While the acquisition of Sequence is expected to have near-term benefits following closing, it will take time to integrate and scale up this offering," Sima Sistani, chief executive of WeightWatchers, told analysts on Monday.

Shares of WeightWatchers rose 48.40% to $5.7431 in the biggest single-day gain since Oprah Winfrey took a 10% stake in the company valued at $43 million in October 2015. Winfrey now holds 1.58% of the company, according to Refinitiv.

It was the biggest gainer on the S&P 1000 index .SPMIDSM.

BREAKINGVIEWS-Obesity drugs have heft beyond Weight Watchers

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Lance Tupper; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.