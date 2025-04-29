WeightWatchers Partners with Eli Lilly's Gifthealth to Enhance Access to Zepbound® for Members

WeightWatchers partners with Gifthealth to enhance access to Zepbound® for members, featuring streamlined prescription fulfillment and tracking.

WeightWatchers has announced a new partnership with Eli Lilly's LillyDirect pharmacy provider, Gifthealth, to facilitate easier access to Zepbound® (tirzepatide) for its clinic members. This integration allows eligible members to receive on-label prescriptions for Zepbound in a single-dose vial format, particularly benefiting self-pay patients without insurance. Members will also have access to real-time prescription tracking through the WeightWatchers App, enhancing the overall experience. As the demand for Zepbound has surged, with 33% of WeightWatchers Clinic members now using it, the company aims to improve fulfillment processes to better support its growing membership. This initiative aligns with WeightWatchers' commitment to enhancing access to effective weight management solutions, which have shown substantial weight loss results when combined with their lifestyle support programs.

Potential Positives

WeightWatchers' integration with Eli Lilly's LillyDirect® pharmacy provider enhances access to Zepbound® for eligible members, improving the prescription fulfillment process.

The partnership highlights a commitment to affordability and accessibility in evidence-based weight management, particularly for self-pay patients without insurance coverage.

With 33% of WeightWatchers Clinic members now using Zepbound® and a significant increase in prescriptions, this move positions the company to better cater to a growing demand for weight management solutions.

The press release underscores the effectiveness of WeightWatchers' holistic approach, showing that members using GLP-1 medications like Zepbound® alongside WeightWatchers' support achieve better weight loss outcomes than with medication alone.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on a specific medication (Zepbound) for a significant portion of members (33%) may indicate a vulnerability in WeightWatchers' model if accessibility or efficacy of the medication changes.

Prescription fulfillment through a third-party provider (Gifthealth) could raise concerns regarding quality control and consistency in service for WeightWatchers members.

The significant increase (over 100%) in prescriptions for Zepbound in a short timeframe may suggest an urgent or rising health issue among members, which could reflect poorly on broader health trends related to weight management.

FAQ

What is WeightWatchers' new pharmacy integration?

WeightWatchers has integrated with Eli Lilly's LillyDirect® pharmacy to streamline access to Zepbound® (tirzepatide) for its Clinic members.

How will the integration improve member experience?

The integration offers real-time prescription tracking and a seamless fulfillment process for Zepbound® vials, enhancing overall member experience.

Who is eligible for Zepbound® vials through WeightWatchers?

Eligible members are those with an on-label prescription for Zepbound® from their board-certified clinicians, including self-pay patients without insurance.

What percentage of WeightWatchers members use Zepbound®?

Currently, 33% of WeightWatchers Clinic members are using Zepbound® as part of their treatment plan.

How does WeightWatchers support weight management?

WeightWatchers combines medication access with personalized support, behavioral tools, and a strong community to help members achieve weight loss goals.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





WeightWatchers





(NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers,” “WW,” or the “Company”), the global leader in science-backed weight management, today announced a pharmacy integration with Eli Lilly and Company’s LillyDirect® pharmacy provider,





Gifthealth





. The integration will streamline access to Lilly’s FDA-approved Zepbound® (tirzepatide) single-dose vials for WeightWatchers Clinic members with an on-label prescription from their clinician.





As part of WeightWatchers’ holistic approach to weight management, the integration will streamline access to Zepbound® by offering a vial format for eligible Zepbound self-pay patients who do not have insurance coverage. On-label prescriptions for Zepbound® vials written by board-certified clinicians will be fulfilled by Gifthealth, with WeightWatchers members receiving real-time Rx tracking directly within the WeightWatchers App—delivering a more seamless and transparent experience from prescription to delivery.





“At WeightWatchers, we’re committed to improving access, affordability, and ease to evidence-based medications for qualified members,” said Scott Honken, PharmD, Chief Commercial Officer, WeightWatchers. “Zepbound vials offer an affordable treatment option for eligible patients without insurance coverage, and its usage continues to rise with our members. With 33% of WeightWatchers Clinic members now using Zepbound as part of their treatment plan and prescriptions for Zepbound vials increasing by over 100% in the past few months, our integration with LillyDirect’s pharmacy provider Gifthealth enables us to improve the fulfillment process and better serve our growing number of members who rely on this medication.”





“Zepbound® is playing a transformative role in evidence-based weight management, and our integration with WeightWatchers helps ensure more people can access it conveniently,” said Robert Hoppe, EVP of Life Sciences, Gifthealth. “Through this integration, we’re enabling real-time prescription tracking, streamlined fulfillment, and transparent pricing—removing friction from the pharmacy experience so eligible members can focus on their health goals.”





For more than 60 years, WeightWatchers has been at the forefront of weight management, transforming lives through its holistic, science-backed model of care. By integrating personalized, accessible clinical support for eligible members with proven behavioral tools—and fostering connection through a community of members that is millions strong—WeightWatchers delivers support to help members achieve and sustain their goals. In fact, in a study of 3,260 WeightWatchers Clinic patients, members lost on average 21% of their body weight at 12 months—real-world results that surpass the outcomes of using GLP-1s alone, demonstrating the strength of combining GLP-1 medications such as Zepbound with WeightWatchers’ proven lifestyle support program.









About WW International, Inc.











WeightWatchers is a global leader in science-backed weight management, providing an accessible, holistic model of care through our #1 doctor-recommended Points® Program, clinical interventions including weight-loss medications, and community support. Since 1963, we have empowered our millions of members to build healthy habits to live longer lives. Our innovative, trusted spectrum of solutions provides members with the tools and resources they need to reach and sustain their goals wherever they are on their journey. To learn more visit







weightwatchers.com







or







corporate.ww.com







.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.