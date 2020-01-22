Weightlifting-IWF president stands aside during corruption investigation

Tamas Ajan will stand aside as president of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) for 90 days pending investigations into allegations of corruption, the governing body said in a statement on Wednesday.
