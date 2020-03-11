World Markets

Weightlifting-European championship postponed to June

Contributor
Angel Krasimirov Reuters
Published

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) said it postponed the European championship from April to June due to the coronavirus epidemic.

March 11 (Reuters) - The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) said it postponed the European championship from April to June due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The event, scheduled for April 13-21 in Moscow, will now take place from June 13-21, it said on Wednesday.

The IWF had already cancelled the world junior weightlifting championship, to have be held in Romania this month, as well as the sport's Asian and African Championships, scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan and Mauritius next month.

The flu-like virus that originated in China late last year has killed more than 4,000 people and infected nearly 120,000 globally, and forced the cancellation or postponement of numerous sporting and other events.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by John Stonestreet)

((angel.krasimirov@thomsonreuters.com; +359 888 695 510;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular