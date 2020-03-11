Weightlifting-European championship postponed to June

March 11 (Reuters) - The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) said it postponed the European championship from April to June due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The event, scheduled for April 13-21 in Moscow, will now take place from June 13-21, it said on Wednesday.

The IWF had already cancelled the world junior weightlifting championship, to have be held in Romania this month, as well as the sport's Asian and African Championships, scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan and Mauritius next month.

The flu-like virus that originated in China late last year has killed more than 4,000 people and infected nearly 120,000 globally, and forced the cancellation or postponement of numerous sporting and other events.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by John Stonestreet)

