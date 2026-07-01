Weight Loss ETFs Poised to Rally as Medicare Greenlights GLP-1 Coverage

In a landmark move beginning July 1, 2026, Medicare, under its "GLP-1 Bridge" demonstration program, is set to provide eligible U.S. seniors with access to popular weight-loss medications like Wegovy, Zepbound, and Foundayo for a copay of just $50 per month. This historic decision, which sidesteps a decades-old federal law banning Medicare coverage for weight-loss drugs, is set to unlock millions of new patients for major obesity drugmakers like Novo Nordisk NVO and Eli Lilly LLY.

For investors, this development signals a significant catalyst for the booming weight-loss drug market. While the rally in GLP-1 giants has already been substantial, the latest Medicare coverage expansion has added a new, powerful growth driver.

For those looking to capitalize on this trend without betting on a single company, specialized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) focused on GLP-1 drugs offer a compelling way to gain diversified exposure to the industry-wide rally.

To understand why these ETFs are poised to benefit, one must first grasp the scale of the obesity drug market's expansion and its growth opportunities in the United States, in addition to the specific impact of this new coverage.

The Booming U.S. Obesity Drug Market

The U.S. weight-loss drug market has experienced explosive growth, driven by a combination of medical innovation and soaring patient demand. According to CDC data, every single U.S. state and territory maintains an obesity prevalence of 25% or higher, with the condition affecting 40% of all U.S. adults. This widespread public health crisis results in nearly $173 billion in annual healthcare expenditures, putting weight-loss drugs, commonly known as GLP-1s, at center stage.

This growth is further fueled by aggressive pipeline expansion from the industry's two dominant players. Eli Lilly recently strengthened its position with the launch of its oral GLP-1, Foundayo, in early April 2026, joining its blockbuster injection Zepbound. Novo Nordisk rolled out an oral version of its flagship Wegovy in January 2026, giving patients a convenient, non-injectable alternative.

Medicare Coverage Unlocks New Growth Opportunities

Obesity among older Americans has risen sharply, nearly doubling over the last few decades to affect roughly 40% of seniors aged 65 and older. The Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program addresses this previously untapped pool by making therapeutics affordable for a massive segment of the 69 million Medicare beneficiaries.

The financial implications are staggering. A Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) analysis estimates that 3.8 million beneficiaries immediately meet the clinical criteria for the program. KFF projects that if even 10% to 25% of these eligible seniors participate, the program will inject between $1.3 billion and $3.3 billion directly into the market. If adoption reaches 50%, that revenue pipeline balloons up to $10 billion.

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly estimate that 15 to 20 million older adults in Medicare could ultimately qualify for their weight loss medications (as cited in CNBC). So, the latest Medicare Coverage of GLP-1 drugs should translate into direct revenue growth for these two drug giants.

This highly visible profit margin may also force other pharma giants to accelerate their pipelines. Pfizer PFE recently finalized a massive $10 billion acquisition of obesity biotech Metsera to secure long-acting GLP-1 assets, while Amgen AMGN is aggressively advancing its own experimental weight-loss therapy candidate like maridebart cafraglutide.

Weight Loss ETFs to Rally

To seamlessly capture this expanding ecosystem of the weight loss market, the following specialized ETFs featuring the obesity drug giants are poised to rally in the coming days:

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF OZEM

This fund, with net assets worth $54 million, offers exposure to 25 companies that are involved in the manufacturing of weight loss drugs, including GLP-1 agonists. Its top three holdings include: NVO (with 12.96% weightage), LLY (12.69%) and PFE (6.38%). AMGN holds the 10th spot in this fund, with 3.85% weightage.

OZEM has surged 27.1% over the past year. The fund charges 59 basis points (bps) as fees.

Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF THNR

This fund, with net assets worth $4.4 million, offers exposure to 20 companies that are expected to economically benefit from weight loss drug development. Its top three holdings include: NVO (9.76%), LLY (9.26%) and Scholar Rock (5.71%). AMGN holds the seventh spot in this fund, with 4.58% weightage.

THNR has risen 11.8% over the past year. The fund charges 59 bps as fees.

Tema Heart & Health ETF HRTS

This fund, with net assets worth $54.6 million, offers exposure to 45 companies advancing prevention and treatment across chronic conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. Its top three holdings include: LLY (11.86%), UnitedHealth (5.53%) and NVO (5.22%).

HRTS has rallied 26.5% over the past year. The fund charges 75 bps as fees.



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Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tema Heart & Health ETF (HRTS): ETF Research Reports

Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (THNR): ETF Research Reports

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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