News & Insights

US Markets
LLY

Weight-loss drugs could boost US GDP by 1% in coming years, Goldman says

Credit: REUTERS/GEORGE FREY

February 22, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The widespread use of powerful new weight-loss drugs in the United States could boost gross domestic product by 1% in the coming years as lower obesity-related complications are likely to boost workplace efficiency, according to Goldman Sachs.

Some analysts have predicted the market for weight-loss drugs could reach $100 billion a year by the end of the decade, with Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO and Mounjaro producer Eli Lilly LLY.N leading the race.

The class of drugs, called GLP-1 agonists, are being keenly pursued by several companies and more could enter the market depending on clinical trials. The use of GLP-1s could increase by anywhere between 10 to 70 million consumers by 2028, Goldman Sachs said on Thursday.

"If GLP-1 usage ultimately increases by this amount and results in lower obesity rates, we see scope for significant spillovers to the broader economy," Goldman economists said in a note.

"Academic studies find that obese individuals are both less likely to work and less productive when they do."

The brokerage estimated weight-loss drugs could bolster U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.4% in a scenario with 30 million users, and could rise to 1% with 60 million users.

The current wave of healthcare innovation such as AI-powered drug discovery coupled with GLP-1s could raise the level of U.S. GDP by 1.3% in the coming years, equivalent to $360 billion per year in current exchange rates, with potential for an increase ranging from 0.6% to 3.2%.

"Effects are likely to be larger in the U.S. than in other countries, as health outcomes in other developed markets are generally better," the brokerage added.

Pharma stocks bulk up on weight loss drugs Pharma stocks bulk up on weight loss drugs https://reut.rs/3I0vh1m

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY
MRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.