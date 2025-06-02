Weight Loss Drug ETF (THNR) Hits New 52-Week High

Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF THNR is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 51.9% from its 52-week low price of $18.56/share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

THNR in Focus

The underlying VettaFi Weight Loss Drug & Treatment Index comprises of global companies who are manufacturers in the GLP-1 agonist pharmaceutical business or who enable such business. The product charges 59 bps in annual fees.

Why the Move?

Weight-loss drug market has been in a hot pot lately. The ETF has large weights in Novo Nordisk NVO and Eli Lilly LLY. Both stocks have an individual weight of more than 10% of the fund. With each of the stocks gaining more than 2% on May 30, 2025, the fund had every reason to surge.

More Gains Ahead?

The ETF THNR might falter on its strong performance in the near term, with a negative weighted alpha of 12.86.

