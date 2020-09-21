Weighing Chewy’s Pros and Cons After a Volatile Year

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The novel coronavirus has totally changed the retail landscape. Up until 2020, certain niches of retail remained firmly rooted in brick and mortar stores. Things such as online grocery, alcohol, and pet products sales had minimal e-commerce market adoption. And that made sense. Those sorts of products tend to be bulky, perishable, or otherwise inconvenient and expensive to deliver. As such, many investors doubted that businesses such as Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) would ever become a success. However, this has been a breakthrough year for CHWY stock.

Source: designs by Jack / Shutterstock.com

Is the run-up in shares warranted though? It depends on your perspective.

On the one hand, Chewy has finally enjoyed a true surge in demand for its products, seemingly justifying the company’s business model. On the other, it’s still far from clear that Chewy will actually make reasonable profits with its e-commerce pet food model.

CHWY Stock: Dot-Com All Over Again?

If you recall the dot-com era, Pets.com was one of the biggest busts. That company spent a fortune on advertising, including its infamous Super Bowl sock puppet ad. Yet, despite a blizzard of publicity, the company went bankrupt within a year. Investors that bought that initial public offering took a big loss.

Analysts concluded that perhaps pet supplies simply weren’t a great fit for the internet. Many popular products, such as dog food and kitty litter are low value products that are heavy or bulky. Thus profit margins are low and shipping costs consume much of the potential margin on the transaction.

Observers raised many of the same concerns about the online grocery market. The low profit per item, difficulties in keeping produce fresh, and other such hassles made grocery much less appealing than selling non-perishable goods. Yet online grocery managed to come into its own even before Covid-19, and obviously the pandemic has put adoption into overdrive.

Will Chewy enjoy a similar warp speed going forward? Chewy has certainly turned up the dial on revenue growth. However, there’s still an open question about whether it will be able to achieve real profitability anytime soon.

Recent Earnings Were Far From Conclusive

CHWY stock slumped after its recent earnings report. And at first glance, that might seem like the wrong reaction, as revenue soared 48%. However, this is where the profitability question kicks in. Despite a huge growth in revenue, it’s unclear that Chewy will earn a significant profit margin as it scales.

The company was only marginally positive on an EBITDA basis, and of course, EBITDA excludes many real expenses. On an earnings basis, Chewy remains firmly in negative territory. It lost $33 million last quarter, amounting to a -2% profit margin on its sales. By contrast, high-quality retail businesses tend to earn a positive net profit margin in the 3% to 5% range. On billions of dollars of sales, that ends up being a vast difference. While Chewy’s losses narrowed this quarter, if there was ever a quarter to actually turn a profit, it should have been this one.

Raising Money

On Wednesday, Chewy announced that it is raising capital. It will be bringing in at least $275 million in a secondary stock offering. In the short run, it’d be normal for CHWY stock to drop on this news. Don’t fret too much though.

Why is Chewy raising this money? Their press release included an interesting tidbit: “The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including growth initiatives to expand our total addressable market.” General corporate purposes is boilerplate language, however the second part is not.

Efforts to increase the total addressable market could be something important. You’d think the market for pet products is quite stable, and the opportunity to grow is simply from shifting sales from physical stores to online.

However, with that choice of words, it seems like Chewy may have something out-of-the-box planned to shake things up. $275 million isn’t a huge chunk of money in this day and age, but it’s not nothing either. Keep an eye on Chewy in coming months, they could announce something notable.

The Verdict on Chewy

The main question for potential Chewy investors is: How long is your time horizon?

The pandemic gave Chewy an absolutely ideal opportunity to grow its business and start generating profits. Yet, it only managed half of that equation so far. And if you couldn’t make money in a perfect macro environment this year selling online goods, it will probably be awhile until you reach that point in the future.

It might be worth putting on a starter position in CHWY stock here, particularly if the company ends up having a clever use for its $275 million of new funding. This could be an interesting entry point.

However, there’s a decent chance you’ll be able to get in at a lower price in coming weeks with the new stock offering weighing on sentiment.

On the date of publication, Ian Bezek did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Ian Bezek has written more than 1,000 articles for InvestorPlace.com and Seeking Alpha. He also worked as a Junior Analyst for Kerrisdale Capital, a $300 million New York City-based hedge fund. You can reach him on Twitter at @irbezek.

The post Weighing Chewy’s Pros and Cons After a Volatile Year appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.