Weidmann warns ECB over inflation complacency

FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Friday that the European Central Bank may be underestimating inflation risks, just hours after the bank extended stimulus measures to keep boosting price pressures.

Inflation has exceeded all forecasts in recent months and the ECB nearly doubled its 2022 projection on Thursday but continued to argue that price pressures are insufficient as inflation could dip back below its target further out.

Expressing doubts about these projections, Weidmann repeated his long-standing concern, warning that the ECB may be ignoring inflation risks coming from higher wages and the transition to a climate-neutral economy.

"The risks for the inflation rate are skewed to the upside, both in Germany and in the euro area as a whole," said Weidmann, who will step down as head of the German central bank at the end of this month. "Monetary policymakers should not ignore these risks. We need to be vigilant."

German inflation is expected to hold above the ECB's 2% target throughout the Bundesbank's projection horizon, the Bundesbank said after lifting its forecasts across the board.

Price growth is now seen at 3.6% in 2022, double the rate projected six months ago, before a decline to 2.2% in both 2023 and 2024, it said.

Several ECB policymakers challenged the bank's inflation narrative on Thursday, warning that current models may be inaccurate in such an extraordinary environment.

On growth, the Bundesbank took a more upbeat view, arguing that the current dip will merely push out the recovery.

"The German economy will experience a setback in the final quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 on account of the pandemic, but is set to pick up significant momentum again in spring of next year," the central bank said in a biannual update of its economic forecasts.

"While pandemic-related restrictions and supply bottlenecks for intermediate goods will stall growth in the final quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, ... private consumption is expected to rise substantially from spring onwards."

The bank now sees German growth at 4.2% in 2022, below the 5.2% projected six months ago and also below the 4.6% expected by the European Commission.

But growth in 2023 is now seen at 3.2%, almost double June's 1.7% forecast, suggesting the expansion will be delayed rather than lost.

