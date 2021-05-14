Weidai's (NYSE:WEI) Stock Price Has Reduced 33% In The Past Year

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Investors in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 33%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 51%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Weidai because we don't have a long term history to look at. It's down 55% in about a quarter.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Weidai saw its earnings per share drop below zero. Buyers no doubt think it's a temporary situation, but those with a nose for quality have low tolerance for losses. However, there may be an opportunity for investors if the company can recover.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:WEI Earnings Per Share Growth May 14th 2021

A Different Perspective

While Weidai shareholders are down 33% for the year, the market itself is up 51%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 55% decline. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Weidai (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

