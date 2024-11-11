Weichai Power’s Stake in Shandong Finance Reduced

Weichai Power Co (HK:2338) has released an update.

Weichai Power Co., along with other equity holders, has entered a capital contribution agreement with Shandong Finance, totaling approximately RMB5.57 billion. This move will see Weichai’s stake in Shandong Finance decrease from 37.50% to 23.44% as Sinotruk HK becomes a new equity holder. The transaction is a connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules.

