Weichai Power (HKEX:2338) Price Target Increased by 7.77% to 16.29

The average one-year price target for Weichai Power (HKEX:2338) has been revised to 16.29 / share. This is an increase of 7.77% from the prior estimate of 15.11 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.97 to a high of 18.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.77% from the latest reported closing price of 13.16 / share.

Weichai Power Maintains 3.18% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.18%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.46%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weichai Power. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 5.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2338 is 0.30%, an increase of 8.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.35% to 200,517K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 27,548K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,415K shares, representing an increase of 11.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2338 by 11.54% over the last quarter.

PZVEX - Pzena Emerging Markets Value Fund Investor Class holds 18,704K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,663K shares, representing an increase of 48.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2338 by 53.02% over the last quarter.

PIUIX - Federated International Equity Fund Institutional Shares holds 10,378K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,797K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 8,033K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,344K shares, representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2338 by 11.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.