Weichai Power (HKEX:2338) Price Target Decreased by 9.34% to 12.68

The average one-year price target for Weichai Power (HKEX:2338) has been revised to 12.68 / share. This is an decrease of 9.34% from the prior estimate of 13.99 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.59 to a high of 17.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.27% from the latest reported closing price of 11.50 / share.

Weichai Power Maintains 2.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.45%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.01%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weichai Power. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2338 is 0.28%, an increase of 17.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.00% to 194,784K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 24,428K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,461K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2338 by 11.81% over the last quarter.

PIUIX - Federated International Equity Fund Institutional Shares holds 10,378K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PZVEX - Pzena Emerging Markets Value Fund Investor Class holds 9,663K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,424K shares, representing an increase of 85.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2338 by 484.81% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,797K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 8,344K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares, representing an increase of 92.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2338 by 1,032.41% over the last quarter.

