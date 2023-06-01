Weichai Power (HKEX:2338) Price Target Decreased by 5.57% to 12.95

The average one-year price target for Weichai Power (HKEX:2338) has been revised to 12.95 / share. This is an decrease of 5.57% from the prior estimate of 13.71 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.06 to a high of 16.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.35% from the latest reported closing price of 10.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weichai Power. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2338 is 0.26%, an increase of 7.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.23% to 170,568K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 24,428K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,461K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2338 by 11.81% over the last quarter.

PIUIX - Federated International Equity Fund Institutional Shares holds 10,378K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,281K shares, representing a decrease of 27.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2338 by 8.31% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,797K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,831K shares, representing a decrease of 11.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2338 by 18.89% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 7,564K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,541K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2338 by 40.74% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 6,159K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.