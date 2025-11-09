Weichai Power Co. (WEICF) Price Target Increased by 17.74% to 2.85

The average one-year price target for Weichai Power Co. (OTCPK:WEICF) has been revised to $2.85 / share. This is an increase of 17.74% from the prior estimate of $2.42 dated April 1, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.43 to a high of $3.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.80% from the latest reported closing price of $1.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weichai Power Co.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEICF is 0.28%, an increase of 8.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.27% to 333,787K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,037K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,503K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEICF by 2.98% over the last quarter.

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 27,603K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,715K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEICF by 19.92% over the last quarter.

PZVEX - Pzena Emerging Markets Value Fund Investor Class holds 26,693K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,964K shares , representing a decrease of 19.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEICF by 26.21% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,595K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,613K shares , representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEICF by 0.07% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 18,075K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,844K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEICF by 7.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.