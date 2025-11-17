Weichai Power Co. (SZSE:000338) Price Target Increased by 12.68% to 21.98

The average one-year price target for Weichai Power Co. (SZSE:000338) has been revised to CN¥21.98 / share. This is an increase of 12.68% from the prior estimate of CN¥19.50 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥16.97 to a high of CN¥32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.17% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥17.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weichai Power Co.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 000338 is 0.16%, an increase of 0.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 75,400K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 34,104K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,436K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,215K shares , representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 000338 by 3.64% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,688K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,588K shares , representing an increase of 29.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 000338 by 27.34% over the last quarter.

ASHR - Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF holds 3,466K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,971K shares , representing a decrease of 14.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 000338 by 4.90% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,960K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,734K shares , representing an increase of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 000338 by 12.53% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.