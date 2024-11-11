Weichai Power Co. Announces CFO Transition

Weichai Power Co (HK:2338) has released an update.

Weichai Power Co. has announced a change in its financial leadership with the resignation of CFO Qu Hongkun and the appointment of Wang Cuiping, effective November 11, 2024. Wang, a seasoned accountant with a rich background in finance, takes over as the new CFO. This transition is part of the company’s evolving work arrangements, aiming to bolster its financial strategy.

For further insights into HK:2338 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.