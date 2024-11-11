News & Insights

Stocks

Weichai Power Co. Announces CFO Transition

November 11, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Weichai Power Co (HK:2338) has released an update.

Weichai Power Co. has announced a change in its financial leadership with the resignation of CFO Qu Hongkun and the appointment of Wang Cuiping, effective November 11, 2024. Wang, a seasoned accountant with a rich background in finance, takes over as the new CFO. This transition is part of the company’s evolving work arrangements, aiming to bolster its financial strategy.

For further insights into HK:2338 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WEICF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.