Weibo (WB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Weibo Corp (Symbol: WB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.97, changing hands as low as $18.60 per share. Weibo Corp shares are currently trading down about 8.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WB's low point in its 52 week range is $10.02 per share, with $30.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.96.

