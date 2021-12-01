US Markets
Weibo to price Hong Kong shares at HK$272.8 each -sources

Scott Murdoch Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chinese social media giant Weibo Corp. WB.O plans to price its shares at HK$272.8 ($35.01) each to raise $385 million in its Hong Kong secondary listing, said three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be identified as the information has not yet been made public.

Weibo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

