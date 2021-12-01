Weibo to price Hong Kong shares at HK$272.8 each -sources

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chinese social media giant Weibo Corp. WB.O plans to price its shares at HK$272.8 ($35.01) each to raise $385 million in its Hong Kong secondary listing, said three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be identified as the information has not yet been made public.

Weibo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

