Weibo shares to open 6.1% below issue price in Hong Kong trading debut

Contributor
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Shares in Weibo Corp are set to open at HK$256.20 in the company's Hong Kong Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, down 6.1% from their HK$272.8 issue price.

The Chinese social media giant raised $385 million in its secondary listing in Hong Kong.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; editing by Richard Pullin)

