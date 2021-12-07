Weibo shares to open 6.1% below issue price in Hong Kong trading debut

HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Weibo Corp 9898.HK are set to open at HK$256.20 in the company's Hong Kong Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, down 6.1% from their HK$272.8 issue price.

The Chinese social media giant raised $385 million in its secondary listing in Hong Kong.

