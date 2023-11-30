News & Insights

Markets
WB

Weibo Shares Drop After Pricing ADS Offering

November 30, 2023 — 10:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Weibo Corporation (WB) are falling more than 11% Thursday morning after the Chinese social network company priced its previously announced offering of 6,233,785 American Depositary Shares.

The company plans to lend the ADSs to an affiliate of the underwriter in the ADS Offering. The Borrowed ADSs are being initially offered at $10.19 per ADS.

Weibo will not receive any proceeds from the ADSs Offering except a nominal lending fee from the ADS Borrower.

Concurrently with the ADS Offering, the Company priced the offering of convertible senior notes of $300 million due 2030.

WB, currently at $9.96, has touched a new low of $9.95 this morning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.