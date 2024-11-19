Weibo reports Q3 EPS 53c, consensus 40c

Reports Q3 revenue $464.5M, consensus $448.63M. Monthly active users were 587M in September. Average daily active users were 257M in September. “We had a solid quarter,” said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo (WB). “On the user front, we continued to focus on the acquisition and engagement of high quality users. On the monetization front, our advertising business has exhibited a stabilized trend this quarter. We are pleased to see robust growth of ad revenues from certain key sectors, mainly driven by ad demand during the Summer Olympics. Our value-added services business also delivered strong momentum this quarter, benefiting from the upgrade of membership services catering to users’ social interactions on the platform.”

