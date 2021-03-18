Markets
WB

Weibo Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Weibo Corporation (WB) reported fourth quarter non-GAAP net income per share of $0.92, compared to $0.77, last year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.74, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net revenues were $513.4 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year or an increase of 3% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. Analysts expected revenue of $499.05 million, for the quarter. Advertising and marketing revenues were $453.5 million, an increase of 12%.

Monthly active users were 521 million in December 2020, a net addition of approximately 5 million users on year-over-year basis. Average daily active users were 225 million in December 2020, a net addition of approximately 3 million users on year-over-year basis.

For the first quarter, Weibo expects net revenues to increase by 25% to 30% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular