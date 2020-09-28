Markets
WB

Weibo Q2 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Weibo Corp. (WB) reported second quarter non-GAAP net income per share of $0.50, compared to $0.68, last year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.46, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter total net revenues were $387.4 million, a decrease of 10% compared to $431.8 million, last year. Analysts expected revenue of $379.94 million, for the quarter. Advertising and marketing revenues were $340.6 million, a decrease of 8%.

Monthly active users were 523 million in June 2020, a net addition of approximately 37 million users on year-over-year basis. Average daily active users were 229 million in June, a net addition of approximately 18 million users from last year.

For the third quarter, Weibo projects net revenues to decrease by 5% to 7% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular