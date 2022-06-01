Markets
WB

Weibo Q1 Profit Tops Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Weibo Corp. (WB) reported first quarter non-GAAP net income per share of $0.56, compared to $0.57, last year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.46, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net loss attributable to Weibo was $67.5 million, compared to an income of $49.8 million, last year. Net loss per share was $0.29, compared to a net income per share of $0.22.

Net revenues were $484.6 million, an increase of 6% year-over-year or an increase of 3% on a constant currency basis. Advertising and marketing revenues were $427.1 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year. Analysts on average had estimated $473.98 million in revenue.

Monthly active users or MAUs were 582 million in March 2022, a net addition of approximately 51 million users on a year-over-year basis. Mobile MAUs represented 95% of MAUs. Average daily active users were 252 million in March 2022, a net addition of approximately 22 million users on a year-over-year basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular