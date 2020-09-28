Weibo owner Sina to go private in $2.6 billion deal

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chinese internet firm Sina Corp SINA.O, owner of social media platform Weibo, will be taken private by a holding company led by its Chief Executive Officer Charles Chao in a $2.6 billion deal, the company said on Monday.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

